Mobile Rythu Bazaars launched in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:11 am

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Tuesday stated that measures were taken to avoid inconvenience to the people to get essential commodities including vegetables in the district due to lockdown.

Flagging off the vehicle of Mobile Rythu Bazaar at agricultural market yard in Nalgonda, the district Collector said that the mobile Rythu Bazaars would provide the facility to the people to purchase the vegetable at their doorstep. He said that public were assembling at vegetable markets, which should be avoided to curtail Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicles of mobile Rythu Bazaars would go to the apartments and colonies to avoid the people to go to markets. Mosambi and lemons would also be sold through these mobile bazaars from Wednesday in the town.

He informed that marketing department would provide a mobile Rythu Bazaar for every four wards in Nalgonda town. Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy thanked the people for making lockdown a success in the district by staying indoors. And, people should maintain social distancing at the mobile Rythu Bazaars while buying vegetables.

Bhupal Reddy also held discussions with the wholesale agents of vegetables and succeeded in pursuing them to sell the commodities by using 12 vehicles, which would move in all the wards to provide door delivery of vegetables. They also distributed masks to the vegetables vendors at Rythu Bazaar, which was located near agricultural market yard.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman M Saidi Reddy, Assistant Director of Marketing Aleem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nalgonda P Venkateshwar Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer Jagdishwar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Dev Singh also attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .