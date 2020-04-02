Mobile Rythu Bazars start operation in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:57 am 1:00 am

Karimnagar: Mobile Rythu Bazars started operating in Karimnagar town on Wednesday, taking vegetables to the doorsteps of the people.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in association with District Marketing department has started sale of vegetable through mobile vegetable vehicles.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with MCK Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner Valluri Kranthi and Deputy Director, Marketing, Padmavathi flagged off vehicles at MCK office on Wednesday.

A total of five mobile vegetable vehicles were deployed to sell vegetable in 1, 2, 9, 31, 33, 39, 58 and 59 divisions from 6 am to 12 noon every day.

Ensuring the social distancing between vendors and customers, officials have setup vegetable markets in open places like bus stand, agriculture market yard and others areas.

