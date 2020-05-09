Mobile safety teams aid domestic violence victims in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Mahabubnagar: It was the most horrific experience Mumtaz (name changed) had to undergo this week. Something silly happened during an argument between Mumtaz and her husband escalated to the level of domestic violence. Her husband had beaten her up and kicked her on her knee resulting in swelling of her knee and left her immobile. Her husband even went on to lock her up inside a room for 2 days.

Unable to endure the pain, Mumtaz called her sister who is in Uttar Pradesh and sought her help desperately. Her sister dialed 9440713000- the helpline number of Mahabubnagar Women’s Police Station- and a ‘Special Mobile Safety Team’ was sent to the rescue of Mumtaz. The Mobile Safety Team took her to Orthopedician Dr Vijaykanth and got her treated.

She is now fine and the Mahabubnagar police had been in touch with her parents who were expected to come here soon. A case of domestic violence has been booked against her husband, who happens to be an assistant manager in a well-known bank.

If this incident wasn’t shocking enough, Savithri, a woman constable working in excise police station, has approached the women’s police station on Saturday, as even she was victim to domestic violence. According to World Health Organization (WHO), domestic violence has has gone up by 60 per cent in April following the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

This was not the first time that Savithri had been beaten up by her alcoholic husband, who is also having serious health issues. In fact, she had spent Rs 2 lakh for her husband’s treatment recently. According to Hanumappa, CI, Mahabubnagar Women’s Police Station, they would immediately send Savithri’s husband to a psychologist for counselling and would seek help to make him quit alcohol.

In both the cases received by the special mobile safety team, the husbands were habitual perpetrators of domestic violence, which has seen a ‘horrifying global surge’, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez, who called up on the governments to pay attention to the issue.

In view of these circumstances, Mahabubnagar SHE Teams, including the Women’s Police Station, with the help from Sakhi Centre and led by District SP Rema Rajeshwari, have taken a decision to reach out to victims of domestic violence by going to houses and solving issues during the lockdown. “We have to be careful while handling these issues because they involve life partners and our goal is to keep families together and offer all kind of support, especially conducting counseling for the couples multiple times,” CI Hanumappa said.

He said the idea was to reach out to the victims instead of waiting for them to approach the police. Every day the police station receives 3-4 complaints, but to prevent even a remote case from going off the police’s radar was the real objective behind the initiative which was started by the district police on Friday evening.

An Innova car has been given to the special team, so that they could swiftly get to the victims and offer medical support, legal support, rehabilitation and other forms of help to them. With this initiative, the Mahabubnagar Women’s Police Station and SHE Teams’ has won the confidence of victims of domestic violence which could be evident just 15-20 minutes after the launch of the new helpline numbers 9490619612 and 9440713000, when the first distress call came ringing on Friday evening.

