Mobile She Toilets launched in Narayanpet

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Mobile She Toilets with biodigesters have been launched at Kosgi for the convenience of women. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Narayanpet Collector D Harichandana participated in the inaugural programme.

This initiative was taken after the Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao had directed the officials to set up She Toilets under the Pattana Pragathi programme. The facility will be owned by Pattana Mahila Samaikya and they are planning to run a tea stall to meet the operational and maintenance costs of the facility, said Narayanpet Collector D Harichandana.

The mobile She Toilets have been set up with a cost of Rs 9.7 lakhs. Unlike, the stationary ones set up in Hyderabad, the Mobile She Toilets are the first of its kind facility in the State, she said.

