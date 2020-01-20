Mobile stealing gang busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: A four-member gang was arrested by the SR Nagar police for their alleged involvement in mobile phone theft cases. The police recovered 14 mobile phones from them. The suspects were identified as Ghulo Kumar (19), Kishan Kumar (21), Bhisnu Kumar (19) and a juvenile.

AR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner of Police and incharge DCP (West), said the suspects were involved in 14 cases of mobile phone theft reported in SR Nagar, Miyapur and Ramachandrapuram police station areas in the city. “The suspects are from Jharkhand and were moving around public places and stealing mobile phones,” he said.

Following complaints of theft of mobile phones, the police maintained a watch and caught them. They were produced before court and sent to remand. The police also handed over 51 mobile phones to the owners who lost it in the limits of S R Nagar in the last two months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .