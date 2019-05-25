Mobile thief arrested in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Charminar police arrested a property offender, Mohd Dastagir, 21, of Pahadishareef on Saturday.He was found moving under suspicious circumstances at Nayapul when a police team stopped him and frisked him.

The police recovered two mobile phones from his pocket. “On questioning, Dastagir could not give a satisfactory reply. He was brought to the police station and during interrogation, he admitted to have snatched the mobile phones from two persons in the Charminar area,” ACP (Charminar) B Anjaiah said.

Dastagir was previously involved in three different cases registered in Narayanguda and Mirchowk police station areas.

“The owners of the mobile phones will be traced and the gadgets will be handed over soon,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.