Mobile toilets for Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Saraplast Private Limited on Friday handed over a set of mobile toilets to the Cyberabad Police. These toilets were setup to help patrolling officers and other staff on duty.

The company handed over three mobile toilets which were setup at IDPL huts and Ferozguda near Balanagar under the supervision of Mohd Waheeduddin, Inspector Balanagar.

