Mobile users face heat of Adivasi-Lambada standoff in Adilabad

Adilabad: Mobile phones users in Adilabad district are disconnected from the digital world for over a month. Customers of various telecom operators are worried over their data plans following blocking of Internet services in the wake of Adivasi-Lambada standoff.

Customers of Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Jio purchased data packages with different validities including that for three months. They are now unable to browse as the Internet services were suspended for over a month. The move was taken to prevent spreading of rumours through social media platforms.

The customers are sometimes depending on broadband services to stay connected with friends, make online transactions and others. They are forced to visit homes of their relatives in neighbouring districts and Maharashtra. They are deprived of access to social media sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

“I bought an Internet package of a popular Telecom operator with a validity of three months by paying Rs 349 in November. I have used it for a month. Since mid of December, I am unable to use the internet. I now regret purchasing the package,” K Suresh, a private employee of Adilabad, said.

The customers wanted either refund or compensation from the operators for stopping the services. They sought the extension of validity of packages in case the operators did not compensate the customers. They demanded authorities to resume the services at the earliest by resolving the ongoing discord between Adivasis and Lambadas.