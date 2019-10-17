‘Mobiles capable of building climate resilience’

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Sangareddy: Daniele Tricarico, Insights Director, AgriTech, GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association), has said that mobile phones are capable of building climate resilience.

Addressing the delegates on the second day of Big Data in Agriculture Convention-2019, Daniele Tricarico said that digital tools and mobile phones could also help farmers overcome various challenges.

Delivering a speech on Mobile Technology for Climate Resilience: Using MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) Microwave links for weather monitoring’ at ICRSIAT campus on Thursday, Tricarico explained how they were using mobile users data to help small farmers. He said mobile technology had a role to play in climate change mitigation, through adoption, recovery and response. Guiding farmers to adapt to climate changes, Tricarico said they were giving agri value-added services to 15 million mobile users across the globe. They were also extending agronomic advices, weather forecasts, weather and crop insurance even to basic mobile users through SMSes, IVRS and voice mesages. He further said they were focusing on more areas to guide farmers on data driven decision making in farming.

Tricarico said commercial microwave links (CML) had emerged as an alternative solution for rainfall observation. Since microwave links were available in developing countries, Tricarico said they could be used for rainfall observations, which would also be made available for the mobile users instantly. Tricarico said GSMA AgriTech with Wageningen and Royal Netherlands Metrological Institute tested CML for rainfall retrieval in developing countries like Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

