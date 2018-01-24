Mock drill mishap: Relatives of OCTOPUS personnel allege negligence

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: With a mock drill for personnel of the OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) wing going awry on Tuesday, relatives of the injured personnel have accused authorities of taking up dangerous drills without adequate safety measures.

The car, in which the injured personnel acting as ‘terrorists’ were travelling with a bus chasing them, was badly damaged after ramming the bus during the drill. The driver, Ramavath Lakpathi Nayak, bled heavily with his ribs broken and piercing his left lung. He suffered injuries on the right leg too. The four injured personnel, according to the police, might take at least a month to recover completely.

Meanwhile, relatives accused the officials of being negligent towards their personnel while conducting mock drills.

Chandu Lal, Nayak’s cousin, said mock drills should not be conducted at the cost of the lives of the personnel.

“By seeing the mangled car, it is evident that it was of poor quality and was incapable of bearing any impact. Another important aspect was the absence of airbags because of which Nayak suffered major injuries on his chest,” he said, demanding for legal action.

Inquiry ordered

At the same time, West Zone (Hyderabad region) Inspector General of Police Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the incident for which a committee has been constituted. He said the committee will submit a report based on which action will be taken.

When asked about safety measures, Raveendra said, it was a regular drill being conducted by the teams to tackle issues involving terrorists.

“Conducting mock drills is a process taken up regularly to train the personnel. This is the first time we have had such an accident. We will investigate and take measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.