Mock fire drill takes SCR staff by surprise

Hyderabad: It was just like any other beginning of a normal working day for the railway officers and staff at the headquarters of South Central Railway, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. No sooner the staffers started to get busy with their official chores on Friday, a fire alarm rang loud across the building, drawing everyone’s attention. It was a warning sign for all the rail personnel of the seven-storied building that a fire was detected in the building and alerting them to respond immediately and evacuate the people from the premises.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel swung into action, rushing to every office and ensure that no person was left behind owing to any reasons or inability to react fast. The RPF personnel had simultaneously alerted the Telangana State Fire Brigade Services, the railway hospital for doctors and ambulances and railway civil defence volunteers.

The fire brigade rushed to the premises with fire engines to handle the fire and evacuation, while the RPF, doctors, ambulances, civil defence volunteers geared themselves to handle the fire emergency and prevent any loss to lives and property.

Hundreds of railway officers and staff, who evacuated the building, assembled in the lawns outside Rail Nilayam and anxiously watched the entire operations unfold. However, soon, their anxiety gave way to broad smiles as the news was broken that it was not a real fire mishap but a mock fire drill conducted by the SCR security wing to test the preparedness of the entire machinery in such situations.

