Model by-laws for Solid Waste Management disposal by NIRDPR

Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The city-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), which recently conducted case studies in various Indian States on practicable models of Solid Waste Management (SWM) for Gram Panchayats, has prepared model by-laws that can be customised and implemented at the local level for a functional waste management system.

The NIRDPR study provides a comprehensive guide for Gram Panchayats and even urban local bodies (ULBs) to prepare, organize, implement and monitor SWM systems in rural and semi-urban areas. As part of the study, the NIRDPR has also prepared a step-by-step guide to enable rural and urban local bodies to adopt best practices in waste management.

“Waste management is more a socio-psychological problem rather than being technology or facility related. Through our trainings, we are trying to nudge people to become swachh citizens first, instead of expecting others to change,” says Dr R Ramesh, Associate Professor at Centre for Rural Infrastructure, NIRDPR.

Following the study, the NIRDPR recommended that Panchayats should pass resolutions banning use-and-throw carry bags, promote reusable cloth bags and insist on shopkeepers to use only biodegradable alternatives.

The report urged Panchayat functionaries to conduct periodical inspections to ensure community members, shopkeepers and stakeholders keep their locality clean. Imposing penalties on households, shopkeepers for violating local body norms and having a mechanism to recover dues for SWM service, were some other suggestions given by NIRDPR researchers.

To access model by-laws and other information related to waste management, visit: www.nirdpr.org.in.

