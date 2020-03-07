Model nurseries in all municipalities in Suryapet: Collector

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Suryapet: The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Saturday stated that model nurseries would be setup in all municipalities in the district.

Reviewing the status of the works taken up as a part of Pattana Pragathi at Collectorate, the Collector instructed the officials to complete the pending works which had been taken up in the towns under Pattana Pragathi programme.

“Saplings will be grown at nurseries in the towns and villages for the purpose of plantation programme throughout the year as Telangana Ku Haritha Haram was confined to monsoon season. As per new municipal act, 10 percent of funds of municipality should be spent for nurturing greenery and plants. We have decided to spent money from National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP) funds for the purpose of nurseries, if any shortage of funds,” he noted.

The Collector said 10 acres of land would be allocated for dumping yards in each municipality in the district. He also instructed the officials to prepare a plan to provide a permanent place for roadside hawkers and vendors in the municipality.

Stating there would be a public toilet for each 1,000 people in the towns, he said that Suryapet Municipality has just 24 public toilets as against required 135 public toilets. The officials of Suryapet municipality were ordered to take up construction of remaining toilets immediately.

He cautioned them that action would be taken against those who would set up flexi banners in the towns. Underlining the need for strict implementation of new Municipal Act, he asked the municipal officials to focus on achieving 100 percent collection of taxes.

Commissioners of various municipalities, town planning officers and engineering staff also attended the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter