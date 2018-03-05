Model paper on Indian Polity

By | Published: 12:25 am 9:04 pm

21. The Constitution of India

1. Imposes the duty to apply Directive Principles of State Policy in making laws on the state

2. Directs the state to establish justice – social, economic and political

Codes:

A. 1 only

B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

22. Which of the following provisions are enshrined under Part IV of the Constitution?

1. Right to work

2. Public assistance in the event of unemployment

3. Decent standard of living

4. Organisation of animal husbandry

5. Uniform civil code

6. Protection of national monuments

Codes:

A. All the above

B. 1, 2, 5 and 6

C. 2, 3, 5 and 6

D. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

23. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1. Preventive detention is a subject under the concurrent list

2. Part III of the constitution guarantees the right to convert to any religion

Codes:

A. 1 only

B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

24. Which one of the following statements regarding the current status of the relationship between Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles is correct?

A. Directive Principles cannot get priority over Fundamental Rights in any case

B. Directive Principles always get priority over Fundamental Rights

C. Fundamental Rights always get priority over Directive Principles

D. In some cases Directive Principles may get priority over Fundamental Rights.

25. There is provision for abolition of titles under Article 18 of the Indian Constitution. What is true about it?

1. Citizens cannot accept any title from any foreign state

2. A person, who is not a citizen but holding a post of profit under the state, cannot accept any title without the consent of the President3. A state shall not confer any title for academic or military distinction

Codes:

A. All the above

B. 1 and 2

C. 1 only

D. 1 and 3

26. Which of the following statements regarding the fundamental duties contained in the Constitution of India are correct?

1. Fundamental duties cannot be enforced through Writ jurisdiction

2. Fundamental duties have formed a part of the Constitution of India since its adoption.

3. Fundamental duties have become a part of the constitution of Indian in accordance with the recommendations of the Sardar Swaran Singh Committee

Codes:

A. 1, 2 and 3

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1 and 2

27. The fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution are constituted in

1. Fundamental Rights

2. Fundamental Duties

3. Directive Principles of State Policy

Code:

A. 1 and 3

B. 3 only

C. 1 only

D. All the above

28. The conditions necessary for the issue of a writ of quo warranto are as follows:

i. The office must be public and it must be created by a statute or by the constitution itself

ii. The office must be a substantive one and not merely the function or employment of a servant at the will and during the pleasure of another.

iii. There has been a contravention of the Constitution or a statute or statutory instrument, in appointing such person to that office.

Codes:

A. i and ii

B. i and iii

C. iii only

D. i, ii and iii

29. Which of the following authorities ensure executive accountability to legislature?

1) CAG

2) Attorney General

3) Parliamentary Committees

Codes:

a) 1, 2 and 3

b) 1 and 3c)

3 Only

d) 1 Only

30. Consider the following statements and identify the correct Statements. According to the Constitution

1) Nomination of two Anglo Indian members to the House of People is compulsory

2) Union Territories are also represented along with the states in the Council of States

Codes:

a) 1 Only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

31. Constitution empowers the president to

1) Re-promulgate an ordinance

2) Pardon a council sentence after considering the opinion of the council of ministers

3) To summon, promulgate and dissolve the parliament

Codes:

a) 1, 2 and 3

b) 1 and 3

c) 1 and 2

d) None of the above

32. The constitution of India ensure that in the Presidential elections

1) There shall be uniformity of representation of the different States at the election, according to the population and the total number of elected members of the Legislative Assembly of each State

2) The votes of the States, in the Electoral College for the election of the President, shall be equal to that of the people of the country as a whole.

Codes:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) neither 1 nor 2

33. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s. According to the Constitution:

1) The ambit of the Ordinance-making power of the President is subject to the same constitutional limitations as legislation by Parliament.

2) The President shall have a right to be informed of the affairs of the Union

Codes:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) neither 1 nor 2

34. Which of the following pairs of committees are known as twin committees?

a) Public Accounts Committee and Estimates Committee

b) Estimates Committee and Committee on Public Undertakings

c) Public Accounts Committee and Committee on Public Undertakings

d) Committee on Public Undertakings and Business Advisory Committee

35. Consider the following statements

1) In the Parliamentary system of India, if the President of India returns a Bill for reconsideration of the Houses; and both the Houses pass the Bill again without any amendment and the Bill is again presented to the President, the President has the power to with hold his assent from the Bill.

2) The Constitution empowers the President, to, after the expiration of ten years from the commencement of the Constitution; appoint a Commission for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes in the States.Which of the statements given above is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) neither 1 nor 2

36. Which of following is true regarding ‘No Confidence Motion’ in the Parliament?

1) There is no mention of it in the Constitution.

2) A period of six months must lapse between the introduction of one No Confidence Motion and another.

3) At least 100 persons must support such a motion before it is introduced in the House

4) It can be introduced in the Lok Sabha only.

a) 2 and 4

b) 1, 2, 3 and 4

c) 1, 2 and 4

d) 1, 3 and 4

37. The rule lapse means

a) All appropriations voted by the legislature expire at the end of the financial year

b) All pending bill in Parliament lapse with prorogation

c) The demand for grants of a ministry lapse with criticism of its policy by the opposition

d) The appropriation bill lapses if it is not returned by the Rajya Sabha within 14 days

38. Consider the following statements

1) Salary and allowances of the Speaker of Lok Sabha are charged on the Consolidated Fund of India.

2) In the Warrant of Precedence, the Speaker of Lok Sabha ranks higher than all the Union Cabinet Ministers other that the Prime Minister.

3) The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha are administered oath of office by the PresidentWhich of the statements given above is/ are correct?

a) 1 and 3

b) 1 and 2

c) 1 only

d) 1, 2 and 3

39. In which among the following cases the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament can be summoned?

1) To amend the Constitution.

2) When a States Re-organisation Bill has been pending for six months in one house after it was passed by the other house.

3) When both the Houses disagree on the amendments to be made to a statue.Select the correct answer using the code given below—-

a) 1, 2 and 3

b) 2 and 3

c) 3 only

d) 1 and 2

40. The ‘collective responsibility’ principle on which the Parliamentary system of India is based on, means:

1) All the members of a government are unanimous in support of its policies and exhibit that unanimity on public occasions although while formulating the policies, they might have differed in the cabinet meeting

2) The Ministers, who had an opportunity to speak for or against the policies in the Cabinet are thereby personally and morally responsible for their success and failure.

Codes:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

41. The privileges enjoyed by the members of Parliament individually include:

1) Freedom from arrest

2) Exemption from attendance as jurors and witnesses

3) Freedom of speech

Codes:

a) 3 only

b) 1 and 3

c) 2 and 3

d) 1, 2 and 3

42. Consider the following

1. President’s address at the commencement of the first session after every general election

2. President’s address anytime during the year

3. President’s address at the commencement of the first session of the year.Which of the above is/are considered as special address by the President under the Constitution?

a) 1 only

b) 3 only

c) 1 and 3

d) 1, 2 and 3

43. Parliament of India has the sole power to

1) Authorize expenditure for the public services

2) Specify the purposes to which that money shall be appropriated

3) Provide the ways and means to raise the revenue required

4) Ensure that the money that was granted has been spent for the authorized purposes

Codes:

a) 1, 2 and 4

b) 1, 2 and

c) 1 and 2

d) All the above

44. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1) There is no bar to the selection of a Governor from amongst members of a Legislature but if a Member of a Legislature is appointed Governor, he ceases to be a Member immediately upon such appointment.

2) The grounds upon which a Governor may be removed by the President is laid down in the Constitution.

Codes:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2

45. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1) The Governor has no power to appoint Judges of the State High Court but he is entitled to be consulted by President in the matter.

2) The Legislative Council of a state is created or abolished by an Act of the Parliament

Codes:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

46. Assertion A: Parliamentary form of government is the most acceptable system in the entire world today.Reason

(R): In the Parliamentary system, ministers get their democratic legitimacy from the legislature and are accountable to it.

Codes:

a) Both A. and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A. and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A. is true, but (R) is false

d) A. is false, but (R) is true

47. Which of the following is the correct sequence regarding the passage of the Budget?

1) Voting on Demand for Grants

2) General Discussion

3) Scrutiny by DRSCs

4) Finance Bill

5) Appropriation Bill

Select the correct code from the following

a) 2, 1, 5, 4, 3

b) 2, 3, 1, 5, 4

c) 3, 2, 1, 5, 4

d) 3, 2, 1, 4, 5

48. The Governor of a State can act independent of the advice of the Council of Ministers in

1) Asking the Government to prove its majority in the Assembly

2) Dismissing a Chief Minister

3) Reserving a bill for the consideration of the President of India

4) Returning the bill passed by the legislature for reconsideration

5) Seeking the opinion of the High Court.

Codes:

a) 1, 2, 3 and 4

b) 2, 3, 4 and 5

c) 1, 2, 4 and 5

d) All the above

49. Consider the following statements about the law making process in the state legislature.

1) The Legislative Assembly can reject a bill introduced and passed by the Legislative Council and vice versa.

2) The Legislative Council can delay a Money Bill for 14 days and other bills by three months.Which of the above statements are incorrect?Choose from the codes given below:

a) Both 1 and 2

b) Neither 1 nor 2

c) 1 only

d) 2 only

50. According to the Constitution, which of the following qualifications are required to become a member of the State Legislature?

1) Must have completed the age of 25 years to be a member of the Legislative Assembly and the age of 30 years to be a member of the Legislative Council

2) Must have subscribed to the oath or affirmation prescribed in the Third Schedule of the Constitution3) Must be a registered voter in that stateIdentify the correct

Codes:

a) All the above

b) 1 and 2

c) 2 and 3

d) 1 only

51. According to the Constitution

1) The advice tendered by the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers is binding on the Governor

2) The tenure of the Council of States is 6 yearsWhich of the above statement/s is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

52. When an elected member of the ruling party resigns from the party and joins the opposition party, it is called

a) Carpet Crossing

b) Line Crossing

c) Floor Crossing

d) Table Crossing

53. Consider the following

1) A vote on credit is a grant made by the legislature to the executive for meeting an unexpected demand

2) An excess grant is given when an amount authorised for a particular demand is found to be insufficientWhich of the above statement/s is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 and 2

54. According to the Constitution, to be appointed a Governor, a person must possess which of the following qualifications?

1) Be a citizen of India

2) Complete the age of 35 years

3) should not hold any office of profit

a) 1 and 2

b) 1 only

c) 1 and 3

d) All the above

55. Which one of the following immunities of the Governor of the state has been wrongly listed?

1) He is not answerable before any court for anything done in the exercise of its official duties.

2) No criminal proceedings can be launched against the Governor during his term of office.

3) No legal proceedings can be instituted against the Governor during his term of office

Codes:

a) All the above

b) 1 and 3

c) 1 only

d) 1 and 2

56. Consider the following statements about the Advocate General:

1) He is appointed by the Governor of the state.

2) He must have the same qualifications as are required for a judge of the High Court

3) He can be removed by the Governor on the basis of a report of the High Court

Which of these statements are correct?

a) 1 and 2

b) 1, 2 and 3

c) 2 and 3

d) 1 only

57. Part VI of the Constitution deals with the

1) State Executive

2) High Courts

3) Sub-ordinate Courts

4) State Legislature

a) 1 and 2

b) 1, 3 and 4

c) 1, 2 and 4

d) All the above

58. Consider the following statements

1) The Advocate General can be appointed as a member of a Legislature Committee

2) The Governor cannot proclaim an ordinance on the subject matter of a bill reserved for the consideration of the President.Which of the above statement/s is/are incorrect?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

