Model Schools huge hit in Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Model Schools in Telangana are living up to their name. Offering quality education in English medium and coaching for competitive examinations, the Model Schools across the State have earned a reputation of being on par with Kendriya Vidyalayas and are now attracting parents and students in a big way. This is evident from the number of admissions these schools have registered in the last few years.

For the academic year 2015-16, some 83,130 students, including 44,334 girls and 38,796 boys, were enrolled in these schools. In 2019-2020, there have been 1,25,893 enrolments with 69,295 girls and 56,598 boys. The enrolments are expected to further increase as the admission process for various classes, including Intermediate, is still under way.

Officials attributed the rise in number of admissions to migration of students from private and government schools to Model Schools.

Quantum jump in admissions



“Every year, the Model Schools are witnessing an increase in the number of admissions. As on June 30, 1,25,893 students were admitted in various classes and this number is expected to go up further in another one month as admissions are still under way,” said A Satyanarayana Reddy, director, Model Schools.

Currently, there are 194 Model Schools in 27 districts of Telangana. These schools were established in educationally backward blocks of States across the country by the Union government in a phased manner from 2013-14. Later the scheme was delinked and transferred to the State governments.

The Model Schools provide hostel facility for girls with an intake of 100 in each hostel, while for boys, the schools follow a day scholar system. With the success of these schools, 39 of them were selected for the Atal Tinkering Laboratories scheme. These laboratories are helping to develop creativity and scientific temperament among students.

Vocational education

The schools also impart vocational education in major trades, including IT and IT enabled services, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, retail marketing, agriculture, banking, and financial services.

Starting this academic year, students in the first and second year Intermediate classes will get intensive coaching for competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) among others.

