Model tenancy law before Cabinet soon

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will soon approach the Cabinet for approval of the model tenancy law to give a fillip to the rental housing segment, its Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday. Addressing a webinar organised by CII and property consultant Savills, he said the government will soon come out with detailed guidelines of the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) for urban poor and migrants. Mishra also said online building permissions have already become functional in over 2,000 cities across 14 states and would be implemented across all 4,400 cities by March next year. The secretary said the resurgence of real estate was necessary and would happen soon as the sector presents huge growth opportunities because of rapid urbanisation.

Mishra highlighted that the demand and supply of affordable housing have increased, driven by tax sops and interest subsidy provided by the central government. Citing the Census 2011 report that showed vacant 1.1 crore homes in the country, he said there are big business opportunities in the rental housing.

Mishra said the ministry has finalised the Model Tenancy Law and will soon be “placed before the Cabinet” for approval. The secretary hoped that all states would adopt this model legislation, which would go a long way in making the rental housing segment transparent and accountable. The model law seeks to balance the rights of both landlords and tenants, he said. The ministry had in July 2019 floated the draft model tenancy law, which proposed that landowners will have to give a notice in writing three months before revising rent.

