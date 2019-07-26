Moderate rain brings relief in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad on Friday registered light to moderate showers, bringing cheer to farmers who were anxiously waiting for rains to sow seeds and to the general public, who were struggling to handle the unusual heat.

According to district authorities, Mancherial and Chennur mandals recorded 39.8 mm and 36.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. Luxettipet mandal and Dandepalli mandal received over 20 mm while Tandur, Jannaram, Jaipur and Bheemaram mandals witnessed between 10 mm and 20 mm rainfall. The average rainfall of the district was 15.5 mm, indicating a deficit by 57 as against normal.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Bejjur mandal had maximum rainfall at 20.2 mm while Dahegaon and Sirpur (T) mandals registered over 16 mm. Wankidi and Kagaznagar mandals recorded 12.8 mm and 11.4 mm of rainfall, respectively. The average rainfall of the district saw 10.4 mm.

Meanwhile, Talamadugu, Bazarhathnoor, Boath, Ichoda and Neradigonda mandals in Adilabad district saw moderate rainfall between 15.5 mm and 65 mm. Pembi, Kuntala, Soan and Kaddem mandals of Nirmal district recorded over 30 mm. Dasturabad and Sarangapur mandals witnessed more than 20 mm.

