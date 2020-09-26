Moderate rainfall in erstwhile Nizamabad district

Rampur, Nallavagu streams in spate at Pitlam mandal

Nizamabad: A moderate rainfall was registered in erstwhile Nizamabad on Saturday with the Nizamabad district registering 11.7 mm and Kamareddy district 31.3 mm rainfall.

The highest rainfall was in Pitlam mandal of Kamareddy district which got 71.8 mm, followed by Jukkal registering 57.4 mm. In Nizamabad district, 44.3 mm highest rainfall registered at Navipet mandal.

Owing to these rains, Rampur stream and Nallavagu stream were in spate at Pitlam mandal of Kamareddy district. There were some house damaged reported from Shetpally Sangareddy of Lingampet mandal.

Authorities said the Nizamsagar project was getting 2,955 cusecs inflows and the project has 6.582 tmc of water against the total capacity of 17.802 TMCs. Apart from it the Singintam project was getting inflows of 867 cusecs and the project has already reached FRL level and diversion of 867 cusecs water into Nizamsagar main canal was taking place.

Koulasnala project was receiving 14,155 cusecs inflows and the project has reached FRL level and the inflow was directly being released by lifting six floodgates. Kalyani project was also receiving 581 cusecs inflows and all the 581 cusecs surplus water diverting into Nizamsagar main canal.

