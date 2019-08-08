Moderate rains in Mancherial, Asifabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Adilabad: Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts registered low to moderate rains on Wednesday. Local streams were flooded and irrigation projects recieved copious inflows. Connectivity of some remote villages was affected.

According to information provided by district authorities, Mancherial district’s average was 38.2 mm of rainfall. Vemanapalli mandal and Luxettipet mandal recorded 62.4 mm and 56.1 mm of rainfall, respectively, while Naspur saw 60.3 mm. Dandepalli, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Naspur, Chennur and Kotapalli mandals witnessed somewhere between 30 and 50 mm of rainfall.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the average rainfall by 23.9 mm rainfall. Asifabad mandal recorded the highest rainfall by 37.8 mm followed by Bejjur which had 36 mm. Rebbena, Asifabad, Tiryani, Kerameri and Dahegaon mandals saw anywhere between 20 and 30 mm. The district registered actual rainfall of 764 mm as against the normal 572 mm, showing an excess by 34 percent from June 1 to August 7.

Sripayada Yellampalli, Kaddam Narayana Reddy, Swarna, Kumram Bheem, Sathnala and Mathadivagu projects continued to receive copious inflows following rains in their catchment areas, prompting authorities of Irrigation to release surplus water. Streams were in spate, disrupting connectivity of remote villages.

