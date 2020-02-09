Moderate to heavy rain in erstwhile Nalgonda district

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Nalgonda: Several mandals in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Sunday morning.

In Suryapet district, heavy rain was reported from Kodad, Nereducharla, Thungathurthy and Jajireddygudem mandals while moderate rain was recorded in Mothey, Maddirala, Mattampally, Tirumalgiri, Arvepally, Athmakur(S), Chivvemla, Kodad, Nagarm, Munagala and Huzurnagar mandals.

In Nalgonda district, Vemulapally, Miryalaguda and Thripuraram mandals witnessed heavy rain. Road connectivity was cut between Miryalaguda and Rannapet as water flowed onto the road from an overflowing irrigation tank. Water flow in Chithraparaka vagu at Shettipalem increased and spilled on to the road, but it did not have any impact on vehicular movement.

Moderate rain was reported in Nalgonda, Sahligowraram, Nerkatepally, Chityal, Gurrampode, Madgulapally, Kattangur and Kondamallepaly mandals.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Mohkur, Gundala, Athmakur(M) and Addagudur also witnessed rain during the day. Overcast skies prevailed in all the mandal throughout the day that brought down the day time temperature.

