Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Karimnagar: Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar district in the past 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The highest rainfall of 67.3 mm was reported in Gajasingaram, Gambhiropet mandal followed by Avunur 55.3 mm, Namapur 54.5, Mallaram 51.5 and Veernapalli 50.8 mm.

Konaraopet, Gambhiraopeta, Peddur, Peddalingapur of Ellandakunta, Yellareddypet, Marrigadda, Rudrangi and other mandals also witnessed rains.

In Jagitial, 50.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Velgatur followed by Pegadapalli 33.0, Beerpur 31.3, Jagitial 29.5, Pudur and Thirumalapur of Mallial mandal received 29.0 mm.

While Jammikunta of Karimangar district received 40.8 mm, 39.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Huzurabad, Choppadandi 36.5, Gangadhara 32.3 and Karimnagar 27.8 mm. Mallial, Saidapur, Manakondur, Veenavanka and other mandals also reported moderate rain.

Dharmaram in Peddapalli district received 40.0 mm while Akenapalli in Anthegoan mandal recorded 38.0 mm rainfall. Julapalli, Kamanpur, Manthani, Suglampur, Rangamalli and other areas also received rainfall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .