Modern crematoria in each GHMC zones

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: With the novel intention of ensuring that family members bid their final farewell to their loved ones in a decent ambience and amidst greenery all over, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is initiating measures to refurbish and develop state-of-the-art ‘Mahaprasthanams’ (crematoriums) across the city.

The move comes in the wake of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions to develop four Mahaprasthanams in each zone in the GHMC limits.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has initiated measures and one state-of-the-art Mahaprasthanam spread over two acres is coming up at Moosapet in Kukatpally.

It will be equipped with an electric crematorium, cold store rooms, waiting halls, pooja blocks, funeral pyre, water cascades, toilet blocks, office, bathing areas for ladies and gents, canteen and sufficient parking space. The idea is to ensure a serene ambience and sanitation all over the premises, where people can bid their final farewell to their loved ones,” Kukatpally Zone Commissioner V Mamatha said.

“Tenders have already been floated to identify agencies for taking up the construction works. It will be ready in three months,” she said. The operation and maintenance of the facilities, lawns, greenery, etc. will be entrusted to private agencies on a contract basis. The agencies will have to water the lawns and they should be maintained at perfect levels without any unevenness and undulations. Officials are in other zones are identifying suitable locations for developing the crematoriums, she said.

Currently, there is one modern Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills in the city. A few years back, GHMC, in association with a private organization, had developed the crematorium with several facilities.

HMDA develops modern crematorium at Uppal

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) too is also working on developing a state-of-the-art crematorium at Uppal.

To be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4.25 crore, there will be two electric crematoriums, electrical crematorium furnace, etc. Currently, designs are being prepared for the project and once they are finalised, tenders will be floated to execute the works, said an official from HMDA.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter