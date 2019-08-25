Modern, dynamic place to learn

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:40 am 12:28 pm

Maynooth University is an internationally recognised institution located 25 kilometres outside of Dublin, Ireland and is the nation’s fastest growing university.

One of four constituent universities of the National University of Ireland, Maynooth University in 2019 placed at top 50 in the global top 100 universities under 50 years old in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In an addition to being named in THE’s top 50 under 50, Maynooth University is recognised among the top 400 universities in the world, the top 200 European universities and as one of the top 200 universities for international connections and outlook.

Maynooth University is a very distinctive varsity, a collegial institution strongly focused on the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences, and equally committed to research, teaching and engagement. Its distinctive features and character owe much to its unique history and heritage.

The university was formally established as an autonomous university as recently as 1997 yet traces its origins to the foundation of the Royal College of St. Patrick in 1795, making it, simultaneously, Ireland’s youngest university and one of its oldest educational institutions.

Today, Maynooth University is a place of lively contrasts–a modern institution, dynamic, rapidly-growing, research-led and engaged, yet grounded in historic academic strengths and scholarly traditions.

Maynooth University (MU) helps students achieve their academic and career goals through its cutting-edge research institutes, world-class teaching facilities and innovative degree programmes. With more than 12,000 students from more than 90 countries, Maynooth offers a range of programmes at undergraduate, Master’s and PhD level in the humanities, science and engineering, and social sciences, including business, law, and education. The University also offers a range of international programmes and partnerships.

The university is a wonderful place to learn. The teaching is delivered by leading international researchers who are committed and connected to their students. Maynooth has a strong campus community with a student-centred and collegial ethos. These characteristics together create a student experience that is uniquely Maynooth. From computer programmers to teachers, scientists to journalists, graduates from Maynooth University go on to a wide variety of careers.

The Global Student Satisfaction Awards empower students across the globe to determine the best universities of 2019. By rating institutions on a scale from 1 to 5, on multiple studies-related questions, Maynooth scored:

4.5 in overall satisfaction

4.6 in student teacher interaction

4.5 in career development

4.8 in student diversity

4.5 in quality of student life

Maynooth University welcomes students from all our partner universities in Europe to spend a semester or a full year at Maynooth University under the Erasmus+ exchange programme. The Erasmus programme facilitates the mobility of thousands of students and encourages the development of innovative teaching, learning, and research collaborations among higher education institutions in the European Union. Under the Erasmus scheme, Maynooth University has developed exchange partnerships with over 100 European higher education institutions.

