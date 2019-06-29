Modern eating habits causing stunting among kinds

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The present day eating habits coupled with lack of physical activity is having a negative impact on growth of children, often leading to stunting, observed senior paediatricians and public health experts.

“Due to improper eating habits, one third of kids would be stunted, which means they would not grow fully to their potential. In Hyderabad, problems such as obesity and overweight have become common among children,” said Associate Professor of Paediatrics, MNR Medical College, Dr Pavan Kumar.

Interacting with press persons, public health experts said the main reason for stunting was the intake of junk food. Estimates have suggested that 40 per cent of kids in the city consume junk food once or more in a week, they said.

Dr Irfan Shaikh, Head Pediatric Nutrition, Scientific and Medical Affairs, Abbott’s Nutrition Business said the age from two to six was the prime time for children to get the right amount of nutrients that lay the foundations to help them grow to their maximum potential.

