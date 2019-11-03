Modern love: About undefinable human bonding

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Easily the best series on the OTT platform, Modern Love is an ambrosial anthology of eight episodes portraying love in all its splendour, sometimes slender, sometimes hard, but always tender and revealing, each episode has the stand-alone emotional strength of being a full-length feature film.

And the perk, if one may call it that, is the city of New York looming unobtrusively over the stories like a silent narrator, hovering gently over the fate of anxious characters who are so relatable, they rejuvenate the entire romantic genre of filmmaking.

The first story ‘When The Doorman Is Your Main Man’ where a young single privileged girl (Cristin Milioti) in a posh highrise of NY is parentally protected by the building’s doorman (played by Laurentiu Possa). This is the most epic story in the omnibus. It says so much about the intrinsically indefinable nature of human bonding, while keeping the core relationship unconditionally free of innuendos.

The least moving of the stories, though no less articulate, is ‘So He Looked Like Dad, It Was Just Dinner, Right?’ where Shia Wigham and Julia Garner do a Lolita-redux with less than satisfying results. Garner’s own hormonal and emotional confusions do not help the plot to get to remain on its feet.

Everything, from the exchanges between father-figure and Lolita-remixed to the final outcome of the sordid liaison, rings a little untrue. But then, maybe that’s in comparison with the supremely poised caliber of the series. No actor ‘plays’ a character.

The word is an insult to what the actors do here. The stunning Anne Hathaway is exceptional as a bi-polar in ‘Take Me As I Am, Whoever I am’. This is a one-woman show and Hathaway gives a career-defining performance showing the character’s periodic descent into hell with heartstopping tangibility. Hathaway’s performance is Oscar-worthy.

The story ‘The Race Grows Sweeter Near Its Final Lap’ about two autumnal strangers played wonderfully by Jane Alexander and James Saito, who rediscover love at a late age. The story fills the frames with sunshine and reminds us of how easy it is to find love if you look with an open heart.

Sure, the stories have their flaws. Isn’t that how life is? There is nothing like the perfect relationship in today’s times. Modern Love serves up lessons in finding love during times of compromise and cynicism.