Modern testing facility at Sunshine Hospitals in Hyderabad

Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli on Saturday launched state-of-the art pulmonary function testing facility which evaluates patients facing difficulty in breathing due to respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Inaugurating the facility, former cricketer VVS Laxman said Hyderabad is emerging as a medical hub in India where international standards treatment facilities were being offered. He congratulated Sunshine Hospitals for bringing out the highly equiped pulmonary function lab which enables doctors to provide accurate and quality treatment to the patients.

It is also equipped to perform nutritional assessment, endurance testing and address motivational issues in physical performance. The lab can also perform most advanced tests to assess lung function, according to a press release. This facility can also be utilised to assess the physical fitness and shortcomings in the strenuous performance of athletes and sportsmen and can advise them on their nutritional state, the release added.

