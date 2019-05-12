Modi a big hit among first-time voters in Delhi

By | Published: 7:35 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed quite popular among first-time voters in Delhi as most of them hailed his foreign policies, nationalism and reforms in education, besides his “love for the youth”.

Among the capital’s new voters IANS spoke to, the Prime Minister was no less than a hero.

First-time voters Dinesh and Sanjay voted for Modi due to the way foreign countries have started “respecting” India.

“We have voted looking at the respect India is getting in foreign countries. Modi has travelled to several countries and he has brought investment, which will start yielding results in coming days,” said the residents of Motilal Nehru Marg.

For 21-year-old Akarti, no politician loves the youth as much as Modi. “Where in the world do you see a Prime Minister addressing the students before the board examinations? Modi is the one. No politician can love the youth as much as he does. He takes out time from his busy schedule to talk to students, to meet them so that he can address their issues,” said the B. Com student living in Burari.

Priyanshu Rai, a first-time voter from Mayur Vihar, was impressed with the Modi government as it focused on skill development. “I voted on the issue of education and development. The (central) government is not just focusing on education but skills as well. They have prepared the ground for students to develop skills. I have voted for Modi,” said the 21-year-old B. Tech student.

On being asked if unemployment is not an issue for him, 22-year-old Naman Gupta said jobs were available, but “those lacking skills will not get it and cry about it”.

“My parents always say hard work is the key. Without studying or doing hard work if people cry there is no job, it’s their issue. The government will only let the hardworking people in the system. Look how much hard work Modi is doing at this age. He is an icon. We should learn from him and support him,” said the resident of Bhajanpura.

However, there were also a few who said “blind faith” in any political party can be “scary”.

“You don’t hire a person without checking his or her background or just because he or she is from a certain city, community, religion or caste. How can we vote and appoint someone as the area’s head and in turn the country’s head on this basis? I am voting for the candidate having a good track record not just on the name of one man. The blind faith in one party or man can be scary. At least look at the track record,” said 19-year-old Vaibhav.

For 12th pass Varun, lack of jobs were an issue. “I have two siblings. I am the youngest. My father is the only earning member in the house. Both my siblings graduated three-four years ago. They are preparing for government jobs. If there were jobs, my father could have got some help. I am voting for change this time,” said the resident of Shahdara.

All seven constituencies in Delhi went to the polls on Sunday with counting set for May 23.