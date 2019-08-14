Modi acting like autocrat: CPI

By | Published: 12:47 am

Khammam: Senior CPI leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting as an autocrat.

He said revoking of Article 370, 35A was a political conspiracy and the BJP was trying to draw political mileage in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by provoking religious and nativity related sentiments.

The CPI leader addressed the party district council meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. He said revoking the Article 370 by the Union Government would not lead to any solution to Kashmir problem. It would lead to new issues and problems in the country.

The Central Government failed to understand and find solutions to the problem of militancy and backwardness of J&K. “Modi is trying to portray himself as a great personality by showing former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru in poor light,” Sambasiva Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .