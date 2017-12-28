Modi appeals for consensus on triple talaq bill

By | Published: 12:40 pm 12:42 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a consensus in passage of the bill on making instant triple talaq a punishable offence, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said.

Briefing reporters on the proceedings of the weekly BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the prime minister appealed for a consensus in passage of the ‘Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage’ Bill.

He said the Bill, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, seeks to provide gender justice, respect and security for Muslim women.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed BJP members on the various aspects and provisions of the draft law.

Kumar said on Thursday is a “historic day” as the government headed by Modi is bringing in the bill which is a major reform initiative.

Responding to a question on consensus on the legislation in Rajya Sabha where the opposition has an upper hand, Kumar said after its passage in Lok Sabha, the government will initiate the process of evolving a consensus in the upper house. He said the process, in fact has already begun.

Sources in the government had said earlier that Prasad is already in touch with leaders of the TMC, the BJD and other parties seeking their help in the passage of the law.

The prime minister also wished senior party leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birthday by garlanding him, offering him sweets and gifting him with a shawl at the meeting, Kumar said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh explained a new feature in the NaMo app which allows users to have a direct interface with the prime minister.