Modi congratulates YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the YSRCP victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as “remarkable”. In a congratulatory tweet addressed to YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Modi said: “Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best to you for a successful tenure.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to take charge as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 after his formal election as the YSRCP Legislature Party leader.

