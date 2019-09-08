Modi government corrected historic wrongs in first 100 days: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the first hundred days of the Narendra Modi government was marked by momentous decisions which helped in correcting historic wrongs.

Addressing a news conference at the BJP State unit office here, he said the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A helped in undoing a historical blunder committed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. For over 70 years, Kashmir was on the boil because of Article 370, he said, adding, “Thanks to the bold decision taken by the BJP government, Kashmir is returning to normalcy. People in the valley are assured of the benefits of the government programmes which could not be implemented so far.”

There was no Right to Information Act in implementation in J&K so long. People who have been talking about violation of civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir, need to realise the fact that because of Article 370, there was no chapter of fundamental rights for the border State, he said.

The people in J&K were deprived of right to education, food security provisions, woman reservation, BC reservation and many other benefits being extend to the people in rest of India.

Kishan Reddy observed that making of triple Talaq unlawful, reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and implementation Kisan Samman Yojana reaching out to all farmers were some of the path breaking decisions.

Every move made by the Union government this time has far reaching effect and they were received well by the people of India. He said that the Parliament session held during the past 100 days was very much fruitful.

Some important bills were passed during the last session. In terms of business transacted and bills passed, this session was more productive than the year 952. In all some 30 bills were passed.

Modi government, whether it was during its first stint or the first hundred days of its second term, could strike a balance between development and welfare.

On the fertilisers supply status in the State, he said the Centre had released the urea quotas earmarked for Telangana as scheduled. The State could not lift the stocks in time resulting in the crisis.

There were attempts to blame the Centre on the issue, despite the fact that the problem was the making of the State government.

