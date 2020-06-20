Modi government troubling common public: CPI

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Khammam: Serving the interests of corporate houses the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meting out injustice to the common public in the country, alleged the CPI State secretariat member B Hemantha Rao. He led a rally taken out by the CPI activists and leaders protesting against the hike in the prices of petroleum products here on Saturday. Speaking to the press on the occasion he worried that the increase in the diesel prices would adversely affect the farmers.

Similarly, auto rickshaw drivers and workers in the unorganised sector, who were already in deep trouble following coronavirus lockdown, would further be troubled by the increase in petrol and diesel prices, he said.

The petroleum companies used to increase diesel and petrol prices when there was an increase in crude oil prices at global level. But diesel and petrol prices increased even as the crude oil prices were falling globally.

It was sad that petroleum prices were being continuously increased for the 12 days. The price would have a cascading impact and affect all the sectors. If the BJP government at the Centre fails to take remedial measures, the CPI would intensify its agitations, Hemantha Rao stated. The party district secretary Potu Prasad, leaders D Suresh, J Jitender Reddy, Shaik Janimiya, B G Clement, S Narasimha Rao, Ch Sitamahalaxmi and others took part in the protest.

