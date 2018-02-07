Modi govt changed the concept of embassies: Sushma Swaraj

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has brought radical reforms in addressing NRI grievances, said Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj.

She said that “Our government has changed the concept of embassies, modified the functioning of Indian diplomatic missions where NRIs are not required to reach out to embassy but instead embassies would reach them even in remote places.”

Addressing NRI meeting here on Tuesday evening, she told the audience that ambassadors and senior level diplomats were instructed in this regard.

She added that personally she monitoring every complaint lodged by distress NRI workers in Saudi Arabia and also other parts of the world.

Sushma Swaraj urged NRIs to render helping hand to their compatriots in difficult times.

“Our government is committed to protect every Indian who lives in abroad,” she reiterated.

Minister said that every Indian living in foreign country is himself ambassador and representing India.

Invitation by Saudi Arabia as India guest of honour country in its prestigious heritage festival Janadriya itself indicates degree of India’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

Hailing Indian ambassador Ahmad Javed efforts to reach out community and addressing their issues, she told him that often she receives replies within three minutes following forwarding any complaint to him.

Sushma Swaraj, also revealed that “I was surprised when Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis suggested Ahmad Javed name for ambassador designation in Saudi Arabia, as police officer of DG rank, he won’t be fit to work as ambassador in a country like Saudi, but later I have noted that he is right person to head India in Saudi Arabia”.

The Minister has called Saudi foreign affairs Minister Adel Jubeir on Wednesday and discussed wide range of subjects pertaining to bilateral relations.