Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Global Healthcare Exchange to expand capability centre in Hyderabad
Head of Hyderabad’s fish medicine family, Harinath Goud passes away
Siddipet: Woman murdered, legs chopped off
Learn english from telugu with Duolingo’s new course
News organizations eligible for a portion of X’s advertising revenue: Musk
Messi’s double assist propels Inter Miami into US Open Cup final
Goldman Sachs’ expansion plans in Hyderabad
CM KCR congratulates ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon, creates history
CM KCR assures Kaleshwaram water for Patancheru
Henry Olonga confirms: Zimbabwe cricket Legend Heath Streak is alive
Under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram claims 17 lives
Women’s Reservation Bill: Kavitha to stage protest in Delhi
Congress mandal leader, followers join BRS in Jangaon
Nirmal: BJP activists join BRS, say development possible only with BRS
Astronaut Sunita Williams sends encouraging message for Chandrayaan-3’s touchdown
India’s moon landing on Wednesday evening on track as planned, says ISRO Chairman Somanath
X boosts maximum DM group size to 200
Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be live telecasted in all schools in Telangana tomorrow
Maharashtra: Parbhani draped in pink as farmers take to roads
Latest News
NTPC Ramagundam completes training for project affected villagers
2 mins ago
Telangana: Konappa arrives to a grand welcome in Kaghaznagar
6 mins ago
Stop bullying women, get Women’s Reservation Bill passed: Kavitha to BJP
13 mins ago
Congress struggles to find strong candidate in Karimnagar
16 mins ago
Congress MLA creates ruckus at BC Bandhu distribution at Bhadrachalam
19 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Congress struggles to find strong candidate in Karimnagar
Hyderabad: Man arrested in hotel manager murder case
Hyderabad: Advocate, son convicted in POCSO case
Hyderabad: Three persons injured after auto-rickshaw overturns at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge
Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau register 196 cases, arrest 399 persons in 2 months
Hyderabad’s Dhi Artspace is all set to launch ‘Dhi Contemporary’
Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Music, laughter, and much more
Global Healthcare Exchange to expand capability centre in Hyderabad
Head of Hyderabad’s fish medicine family, Harinath Goud passes away
Hyderabad’s RGI airport sees skyrocketing domestic passenger numbers
Miyapur: Man shot dead by unidentified person
Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy to attend Farm Progress Show in US
Goldman Sachs’ expansion plans in Hyderabad
CM KCR congratulates ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 24, 2023
More...
India
Indian gaming industry should develop games based on our culture: Ministry
25 mins ago
Rajasthan first state to declare 29 gram panchayats as tuberculosis-free: CM Gehlot
26 mins ago
Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s success
32 mins ago
Mizoram railway bridge collapse: 22 bodies recover, searches on
33 mins ago
Modi govt killing RTI Act bit by bit: Congress president Kharge
40 mins ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
NTPC Ramagundam completes training for project affected villagers
Telangana: Konappa arrives to a grand welcome in Kaghaznagar
Stop bullying women, get Women’s Reservation Bill passed: Kavitha to BJP
Congress struggles to find strong candidate in Karimnagar
Congress MLA creates ruckus at BC Bandhu distribution at Bhadrachalam
MLA Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Sikta Patnaik inspect parks and other places in Hanamkonda
More...
Editorials
Editorial: War on inflation continues
20 hours ago
Editorial: Tinkering with Nature
2 days ago
Editorial: Correcting gender stereotypes
3 days ago
Editorial: Border stalemate continues
4 days ago
More...
Sports
Saudi Arabia will host men’s tennis tour’s Next Gen ATP Finals
Telangana: Sub-Junior girls national coaching camp on August 31
Sourav Ganguly looks to batsmen to end India’s decade-long ICC trophy drought
Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of FIDE World Cup 2023
Stumping controversy sparks cricket discussions: Pat Cummins
KL Rahul’s fitness in spotlight as India starts conditioning camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023
More...
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada: YSRCP, TDP workers clash at Veeravalli police station
17 mins ago
School boy dies after school fails to take him to hospital
40 mins ago
69th National Film Awards 2023: The Nambi Effect’ is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun
1 hour ago
Simhachalam: AP devotee drops Rs 100 crore cheque, had only Rs 17 in account
2 hours ago
AP CM allocates Rs 216 cr to qualified uncovered beneficiaries of welfare schemes
3 hours ago
Oldest RTC veteran, T.L. Narasimha, passes away at 98; TSRTC mourns the loss
5 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire consumes 300 motorcycles in Vijayawada
5 hours ago
More
Videos
More...
News Today: KCR About Telangana Development, Total Voters In Telangana, And Revanth Redy’s Fake Promises
King Of Kotha Review By Saki | Dulquer Salmaan | Abhilash Joshiy | Zee Studios | Telangana Today
India Makes Record Digital Payments (89.5 Million) In 2022 | Highest UPI Transactions | MyGovIndia
Do You Know How Many Voters Are in Telangana? | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
Narendra Modi Applauds ISRO | Chandrayaan-3 Historic Landing On Moon | Telangana Today
Chandrayaan-3 Historic Journey | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today
Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Landed On The Moon | India On Moon | ISRO | Telangana Today
Live: Chandrayaan-3 Historic Landing | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today
Mahesh Babu Updates On Guntur Kaaram Release | Trivikram Srinivas | Telangana Today
BRS Party MLA Candidates – Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
Entertainment
69th National Film Awards 2023: The Nambi Effect’ is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun
Hyderabad’s Dhi Artspace is all set to launch ‘Dhi Contemporary’
Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Music, laughter, and much more
King of Kotha Review: A textbook template gangster film with Dulquer’s mass presence and not many thrills
Big B reminisces about relishing ‘kala khatta’ flavored ‘barf ka gola’ in school days
‘Anand’ actress Seema R. Deo passes away at 81
More...
Business
Regulator’s review of over 30 Swiss banks finds shortcomings in money-laundering controls
30 mins ago
Centum Electronics, MTAR Tech settle with gains; BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics fall on profit-taking
2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal joins Infosys as brand ambassador
2 hours ago
Transaction limit for small value payments in offline mode raised to Rs 500
2 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: BRICS expansion isn’t easy
20 hours ago
Opinion: Rise of political consultants
2 days ago
Opinion: Earn while you learn
3 days ago
Opinion: Kiska Saath, Kiska Vikas…?
4 days ago
Opinion: Missing the wood for trees
6 days ago
Opinion: Economy’s future in political clutches
7 days ago
Opinion: Why we need sponge cities
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Nearly one billion people globally will have osteoarthritis by 2050
Brad Smith of Microsoft presents five-point blueprint for harnessing India’s AI potential
Bill Gates, Satya Nadella extend congratulations to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 achievement
realme’s 5G journey: Democratizing and bridging innovation with accessibility
TikTok reportedly set to prohibit links to E-commerce sites, including Amazon
News organizations eligible for a portion of X’s advertising revenue: Musk
More...
World
Regulator’s review of over 30 Swiss banks finds shortcomings in money-laundering controls
30 mins ago
BRICS Summit: What exactly is BRICS?
38 mins ago
China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release
2 hours ago
Modi, Xi seen having brief exchanges in Johannesburg
3 hours ago
More...