Modi govt weakened Indian economy: V Hanumantha Rao

Khammam: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is responsible for weakening of the country’s economy, All India Congress Committee secretary and former MP V Hanumantha Rao said here on Friday.

He complained that the policies of the Narendra Modi government had damaged the Indian business and trade beyond imagination, which in turn led the country towards inflation and economic downtrend.

Hanumantha Rao along with several Congress leaders and workers participated in a protest at the district collectorate as part of nation-wide call given by the party. The protesting Congress workers laid siege to the collectorate and barged into its premises.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, he alleged that the BJP government has failed to deliver the poll promises made by Modi and his party men. The people in the country have been facing lot of problems because of the faulty policies of the BJP regime.

He wanted the State government to address the RTC workers issues to end the strike.

Preventive custody

Meanwhile, the police took leaders of opposition parties’ and the TSRTC JAC across erstwhile Khammam into preventive custody on Friday in the wake of Million March protest planned on Saturday at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

ACP Ramoji Ramesh and other police officials along with their staff have conducted inspections on RTC buses and private vehicles looking for opposition parties’ activists and JAC members.

