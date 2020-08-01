Modi govt working for upliftment of underprivileged: Ex-DGP Kirshna Prasad

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Warangal Urban: T Krishna Prasad, former DGP said that several articles including 15 (4), 16(4), 38, 39, 335, 341 and 342 in the Indian constitution have guaranteed constitutional safeguards to the weaker sections, and added that the Union government led by Narendra Modi had been doing an excellent job for the upliftment of the underprivileged people. He addressed a national webinar on ‘Reservations and Rosters’ conducted by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Saturday.

NIT Director Prof NV Ramana Rao in his address enunciated that Dr BR Ambedkar at the cost of his own sufferings made a lot of provisions for the people downtrodden, and added that NIT Warangal is following the GoI reservation policies in all kinds of recruitments. G. Venkatesan, Under Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai, participated in the event as a resource person and delivered the lecture on reservation policies and rosters. In his lecture Venkatesan covered points including GoI reservation policies in direct as well as other than by direct recruitments and promotions, Reservation in Promotions and DPC, Relaxations and concessions to SC/STs in employment, Implementation of roster systems in Central government organizations as per the Government of India rules and regulations, Construction of small and large cadre rosters and Backlog vacancies and short falls. Prof. Anand Kishore Kola and Dr M Heeralal, the former SC-ST Cell Coordinators and Liaison Officers of NIT Warangal and Dr A Benerji Babu, the present SC-ST Cell Coordinator and Liaison Officer of NIT, Warangal, were present.

