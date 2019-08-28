Modi happy with Statue of Unity’s growing popularity

By | Published: 1:38 pm 1:41 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is happy that the Statue of Unity in Gujarat is emerging as a popular tourist spot and the structure finds a place in the Time 100 greatest places 2019 list.

Apart from the 182-metre tall statue of India’s visionary leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Soho House in Mumbai has been featured by the Time, an American weekly news magazine.

“Excellent news vis-a-vis the ‘Statue of Unity’ – it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot!” Modi tweeted.

He also said that the water levels at the Sardar Sarovar Dam have reached a historic 134 m.

“Sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view, with the hope that you will go visit this iconic place and see the Statue of Unity,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi had urged people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom.