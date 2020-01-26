Modi, KCR suppressing dissent, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao are similar in the way “they suppress dissent with impunity.”

The State Congress chief, who addressed a press conference here, read out the Preamble of the Constitution as per the AICC directions, and said CAA and NRC were against the spirit of the Indian Constitution. “People of the country have to respect the Constitution. However, it is the government that has meagre respect for it. In Telangana too, voices that rise in protest against the government have been silenced with brutal force,” he alleged.

He alleged that the ruling party in the State had admitted elected members from Opposition parties by either threatening them or inducing them with certain benefits. “Money and liquor played a vital role in the recent Municipal elections,” he added.

Former MP Mallu Ravi said the proposed resolution against CAA in the State Assembly several months after CAB became an Act was of no use. “In fact, TRS is not sincere in opposing the law that divides people on the basis of religion,” he said, adding that the victory of TRS in the municipal elections was not the true measure of the party’s popularity. “TRS defeated democracy, not Congress,” he said.

Sangareddy Legislator T Jayaprakash Reddy said the party cadre fought valiantly in the elections. “Congress is always the hero whether it loses or wins an election,” Reddy said.