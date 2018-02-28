Modi mourns Kanchi Jayendra Saraswathi’s death

By | Published: 12:14 pm 12:16 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the death of Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Shankara Mutt in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

Jayendra Saraswathi passed away at a private hospital in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. He was 82. He was ailing for some time and was admitted to the hospital early on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi said he was “deeply anguished” by the passing away of the pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

“He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul,” Modi tweeted along with his pictures with the pontiff.

He said that Saraswathi was at the forefront of “innumerable community service initiatives”.

“He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” Modi said.