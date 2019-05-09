Modi, Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in UP

By | Published: 1:45 pm 2:11 pm

Lucknow: As the general elections are inching to a close, political activity in Uttar Pradesh is touching crescendo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Azamgarh and Jaunpur on Thursday, which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several state ministers.

In these two rallies, the Prime Minister will cover four Lok Sabha seats — Azamgarh, Lalganj, Jaunpur and Machhlishahr.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address rallies in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. In Sultanpur, she will be campaigning against her estranged aunt Maneka Gandhi who is the BJP candidate.

BJP President Amit Shah and Yadav will be addressing rallies in Siddharthanagar. Shah will also address a rally in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The dusty winds and blazing temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are making campaigning a tough task but political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of their candidates in these final phases.