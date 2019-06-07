Modi, Rahul to arrive in Kerala on Friday

By | Published: 11:27 am

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are both scheduled to arrive in Kerala on Friday. While Modi will land in Kochi at 11.30 p.m., Gandhi will arrive in Kozhikode in the afternoon after which he will travel to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency.

Modi will fly to Guruvayoor in a helicopter on Saturday morning where he will visit the famed Sri Krishna Temple to offer prayers after which he will address a public rally in the town. The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Delhi later on Saturday. Meanwhile, Gandhi’s visit to his parliamentary constituency is the first time after last month’s Lok Sabha elections where he won with an overwhelming majority.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days,” he said in a tweet.

Gandhi is also scheduled to hold meetings and roadshows in Kalikavu, Nilamur, Edavanna and Areekode. Gandhi, who contested on two seats in this election won from Wayanad with a record margin of 431,770 votes.