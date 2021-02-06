Modi rule worse than the pre-Independence British rule: Kunamneni

Sambasiva Rao addressed a gathering at a massive rasta-roko staged in response to a call given by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) at Raparthi Nagar

Khammam: BJP led NDA government rule in the country was worse than the pre-Independence British rule, alleged CPI senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao. The government’s approach towards the farmers protests against the Farm Laws was highly objectionable. It was sad that the government studded iron nails on roads at Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border which were not seen on even Pakistan-India borders, he noted.

Sambasiva Rao addressed a gathering at a massive rasta-roko staged in response to a call given by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) at Raparthi Nagar here demanding to repeal Farm Laws that were introduced by the NDA government. The protest was participated by CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders while senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao extended his solidarity and took part in the protest.

Even as the Central government reportedly agreed for some amendments to the three Farm Laws the farming was not ready to accept it. The only recourse the Modi government has now was to repeal the Farm Laws unconditionally, he asserted. CPM leader P Sudharshan Rao noted that the Centre was avoiding a real discussion on the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Withdrawal of the Farm Laws was non- negotiable and the government could not suppress the farmers’ protest using police force.

CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Rayala Chandrashekar and Congress leader Hanumantha Rao stated that the Modi government’s only objective of passing the Farm Laws was to benefit the private corporate forces but not the farming community.

Left parties hold rasta roko demanding repeal of farm laws

Nalgonda: The members of the left parties staged a rasta roko at different places on National Highway-65, Hyderabad-Warangal highway and Narkepally-Adanki State highway on Saturday protesting against the farm laws brought by the Centre. The members of CPI (M), CPI and its allied unions also participated in the rasta roko at Suryapet by raising slogans against the new laws which caused traffic jam on the national highway for a while. The leaders of the left parties also blocked Narketpally-Adhanki State highway at Cherlapally by holding an hour-long rasta roko.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI (M) Nalgonda district secretary Mudhireddy Sudhakar Reddy said that they would continue their agitation until the repeal of the anti-farmer laws by the Centre. In addition to withdrawing the laws, the Centre should also provide legality to Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the crops, he said. He criticised the Narendra Modi government for using police forces against the farmers, who have been waging peaceful agitation on their demands. He alleged that Narendra Modi government was conspiring to bring monopoly of corporate forces in the agriculture sector in the country.

Sudhakar reminded that the Centre has filed sedition cases against the intellectuals, who extended their support to the farmers’ agitation. He urged the Centre to pass a resolution in the ensuing sessions of the Parliament cancelling the new farm laws.

