Modi’s bifurcation comment, TPCC calls for boycott of BJP leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson G Niranjan gave a call to boycott BJP leaders in the State till Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologises for his comments that Congress created Telangana by shutting the doors of Parliament.

The TPCC said the Prime Minister belittled the people of the State and also the sacrifices made by them for separate Statehood to Telangana.

“The PM tried to portray that Telangana was achieved by unfair means, forgetting the long-drawn agitation for the State and also the determination of then Congress and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi,” the TPCC statement said.

The demand for separate State was alive even when AP was united with the rest of the Telugu speaking area in 1956. “It was through a Gentlemen’s agreement that the Hyderabad state was amalgamated with AP that too subject to certain conditions,” Nirajan said.

The Congress, enlisting years of struggle by the people of Telangana, and several committees that looked into the issue, pointed out that Modi speaking on the floor of Rajya Sabha tried to give an impression that there were no deliberations and the State was just cut into half overnight.

“Maybe, Modi holds a grudge against the people of Telangana who are not willing to accept BJP election after elections in the State,” he said.

