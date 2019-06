By | Published: 12:49 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of second term, says “always had faith in the people of India” that they will bring him back once more.

Speaking on Emergency its fallout, suggestions by people that always amaze him with their solutions, Modi also stressed on need of the hour to conserve water as drought looms large in vast parts of the country.