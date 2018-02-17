Modugu Puvvu in full bloom

By | Published: 12:02 am 1:21 am

Sangareddy: The celebration of Holi is not complete without the colour made from the bright orange coloured flower Modugu Puvvu or Butea Monosperma, which is also famously known as Forest Flame, and the blooming of this flower heralds the spring season. During spring, the trees shed all their leaves, and are replaced by flowers.

The flower has also added colour to rural parts of the district as almost all the trees are in full bloom. Children grind these flowers on Holi to make a juice out of it to celebrate the festival of colours. This year, Holi would be celebrated on March 1, and the trees are already in full bloom. Though farmers do not raise these trees in their homes, they were found in abundance in the wild.

Speaking to Telangana Today, B Laxmi said that they although they can find a number of colours in the market, they still love to celebrate Holi from the colour made out of Modugu Puvvu, as it does not cause any harm to the skin unlike artificial colours found in the market.