Mohammad Siraj in Mahabubnagar in Telangana T20 league

Hyderabad: India international Mohammad Siraj of MLR Royals Mahabubnagar team will spearhead Mahabubnagar’s bowling attack in Phase-2 of the G Venkataswamy Telangana T-20 League. The franchises got to cherry pick the best players from Hyderabad in round 1 of the auction which was held at Gymkhana grounds on Sunday.

Ashish Reddy, Sumanth Kolla and Varun Goud were selected by the Nalgonda Lions. Ranga Reddy Risers chose Akshath Reddy and Mehdi Hasan and the likes of Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu and young under-16 spinner Trishank Gupta were selected by Khammam Dheera.

“Mohammad Siraj was the best player we could hope for and getting him in the opening round of the auction was unbelievable. We hope that him being an Indian international will help our team achieve success”, said M Rajashekhar Reddy, owner of the Mahabubnagar team.

Teams: Nalgonda Lions: Ashish Reddy, Sumanth Kolla, Varun Goud, Sudeep Tyagi, Shashidhar Reddy, Krithik Reddy, Karthik K, Tejodhar, Uday Simha Reddy.

Karimnagar Warriors: Rahul Bodhi, Amol Shinde, Vamshi Vardhan, TP Anirudh, Nitish Reddy, Govind, Vineeth Reddy, B Revanth, Umar Khan.

Kakatiya Kings: Chaitanya Reddy, Jatin Reddy, Mohammad Mudassar, Mohit Soni, Pragnya Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Akhilesh Reddy, Narayan Teja, Satvik Reddy.

Ranga Reddy Risers: Akshath Reddy, Mehdi Hassan, Saketh Sai Ram, Radha Krishna, Sohail, Y Sai Varun, Sampath, Shanmugha, P Shiva.

Adilabad Tigers: T Ravi Teja, Neeraj Bisht, Javed Ali, Sagar Chowrasia, N Anirudh, Hitesh Yadav, Sanketh, Ratan Teja, Soman Satvik.

Nizamabad Knights: Akash Bhandari, Tanay Thyagarajan, Y Shravan Kumar, Praneeth Reddy, Divesh Singh, Arish Zaidi, Raj Mani Prasad, Rishabh, Ijaz Ali Rahman.

Mahabubnagar: Mohammad Siraj, B Chandrashekhar, Ajay Dev Goud, Aniketh Reddy, Tilak Verma, Ilyan Satani, Rakshan Reddy, Anirudh Reddy, Anirudh Raj.

Khammam Dheera: Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Trishank Gupta, Junaid Ali, Sragvi, Alankrith Agarwal, Ashish, Ch Rakesh, Kevin Gupta.

Medak Mavericks: B Sandeep, Praneeth Raj, Abirath, Samhith Reddy, Santosh Goud, Ambati Jayasuriya, Bhagat Verma, HK Simha, Yash Kapadia.

Hyderabad Thunderbolts: Ravi Kiran, Chandan Sahani, PSK Chaitanya, MSR Charan, N Sandeep Goud, T Rohan, Manish, P Nilesh, V Sahas Rao.