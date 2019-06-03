Mohammedans Sporting honour Amalraj

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Victor Amal Raj went down the memory lane when he was conferred with Shaan-e-Mohammedan, the life time achievement award from Mohammedan Sporting club, in Kolkata.

“I have fond memories of my playing days on the `maidans’ of Kolkata. Mohammedan Sporting was always special for me as I played for the club for seven years. We won many tournaments,’’ said Amalraj, who is now settled in Bolarum, Secunderabad ever since he quit the game.

The former Indian captain, who played as mid-fielder, said football has been a religion in Kolkata. “I was touched when around 500 people, including Kolkata Mayor Janan Firhad Hakim, turned up for the function. It was nice to see Subrata Bhattacharya among the invitees,’’ he said.

Now working as Deputy General Manager (DGM) in Public Relations department of the Food Corporation of India here, Amalraj played for Mohammedan Sporting from 1978 to 1980 and then came back represented the club again in 1983, 1985 and 1989. He also played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the two big clubs of Kolkata.