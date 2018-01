Mohan to lead Telangana junior football team

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Y Mohan Rao will lead the Telangana State football team that will play in the Under-17 B C Roy Championship at Himachal Pradesh from January 26.

Team: Y Mohan Rao (C), Syed Shabbar Hussain Razvi, Mohd Inzamam Ali (VC), J Royan, Akash Kelvin, N Revanth, Abdul Khadeer, Mohd Zahid Uddin, Jatin Thapa, Subham Sungwan, Shaik Maqbool Pasha, Mohd Marij Hashmi, Rathinn Nair, Agrim Behl, Mohd Zubair Ahmed, Sandeep Kumar Singh, Mohd Abdul Baqi, D I Emmanuel Pal, Mohd Khaled, S Ashok. Coach: Khaleel Ur Rahman