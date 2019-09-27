Mohd Azharuddin is president of Hyderabad Cricket Association

By | Published: 4:39 pm 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin led his panel to a clean sweep in the elections held to the Hyderabad Cricket Association held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday

The panel won all the six posts, five office bearers and one councillor. Azharuddin, who was disqualified in 2017 votes under controversial circumstances, trounced Prakash Chand Jain by 74 votes. The former elegant batsman got 147 votes while Jain secured 73 votes. T Dileep, the third candidate, got only 3 votes.

Former secretary John Manoj took the vice president post with 136 votes while Daljeet Singh got 87 votes.

For the secretary post, R Vijayanand was victorious as he polled 137 votes, defeating R Venkateshwaran by 75 votes while RM Bhaskar was way behind with 24 votes.

Naresh Sharma swept to victory for the joint secretary post as he polled 130 votes while J Shivaji Yadav got 82 votes.

Surender Agarwal will be the new treasurer as he got 141 votes. He defeated Hanumanth Reddy (60 votes) and Babu Rao.

P Anuradha, the lone women contestant, was elected as councillor. She edged past Ravinder Singh in a close race

