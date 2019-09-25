Mohiaddin grabs Mr Osmania title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Mohd Mohiaddin from Galaxy Degree College won Mr. Osmania title in the OU inter-college best physique championship held at Wesley Degree College Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Winners: 60 kg: 1. Mohd Javeed Quadri (Anwar-Ul-Uloom Degree College), 2. Mohd Khaja (Infant Degree College), 3. Shaik Omer (Anwar-Ul-Uloom); 65 kg: 1. Abdullah Hamami (Anwar-Ul-Uloom), 2. K Raju Korvi (Govt City College), 3. P. Ranjith Kumar (Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College); 70 kg: 1. Chintu Kumar Rai (Siddartha Degree College), 2. Mohd Abdul Althaf (Amjad Ali Khan College), 3. Mohd Altab Khan (Anwar-Ul-Uloom); 75 kg: 1. G Vinay Sai (Vedha Degree College), 2. Mohd Khairul (Amjad Ali Khan College), 3.Faizan Ali Khan (MJ Engg College); 80 kg: 1. Mohd Mohiaddin (Galaxy Degree College), 2. Baqair Hussain Khan (Amjad Ali Khan College), 3. Sreas Nandapurkar (MVSR Engg College); 85 kg: 1. Salah Bin Hussain Yamani (Sri Sai Degree College); 90 kg: 1. Mohd Feroz (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); 90 plus: 1. A Naveen (Avanthi Degree College); Overall champions: 1. Anwar-Ul-Uloom Degree College, Mallepally), 2. Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration, 3. Galaxy Degree College, Vedha Degree College and Siddhartha Degree College).

